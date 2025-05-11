bindi-irwin-hospitalized-for-medical-emergency

Bindi Irwin was forced to miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala due to being hospitalized with a medical emergency.

Robert Irwin, who was at the event in Las Vegas on May 10, revealed that his older sister was undergoing surgery after her appendix ruptured.

While speaking to People about the situation, Robert stated, “She’s going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them.”

He then shared, “She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis, and now the appendix goes. Health is so important – it really is.”

Robert further shared that his older sister has become an “incredible advocate” for women’s health. “I think it’s really important to prioritize getting help,” he explained.

Bindi Irwin Traveled to Las Vegas For the Annual Gala Before Being Hospitalized

Bindi’s younger brother then said that she initially made the trip to Las Vegas before being hospitalized.

“She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of paint,” he explained. “And said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it.'”

However, her plans quickly changed. “But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out,'” Robert pointed out. “Health has to come first.”

Robert then said Bindi and their mother, Terri Irwin, had to miss the gala. “She’s very sad,” he added about Bini. “She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery.”

According to its website, the annual Steve Irwin Gala celebrated everything the “original Wildlife Warrior” was most passionate about – family, conservation, and fun. The event featured a three-course dinner and a night of wild fun and dancing.