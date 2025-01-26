‘The Truth Is Coming to Light’ About Billy Ray Cyrus, His Ex-Wife Firerose Says

As some members of the Cyrus Family square off over Billy Ray’s health and well-being, the country singer’s ex-wife, Firerose, speaks out. In a statement to PEOPLE, Firerose shares her thoughts about Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Trace publicly pleading for the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker to get help after he noticeably struggled during his Liberty Bell Ball performance.

Videos by Suggest

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light,” Firerose stated. “For his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”

Firerose said she is not focusing on her ex-husband, whom she split from last year after seven months of marriage.

“For me, I remain focused on my faith, my music, my healing,” she said. “And using my story to encourage others to find strength and hope.”

In his plea, Trace begged Billy Ray to focus on himself. “You’re not healthy, Dad,” Trace said to Billy Ray. “Everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw’s funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now.”

However, Billy Ray’s other son, Braison, claimed that the singer is doing great after last year’s hospital stay. The duo are even working on an album together, which Braison is producing.

“I’ve spent the last year getting to know my dad better than I ever have,” Braison explained. “After he spent a week in the hospital in the fall, I’m grateful my dad is happy, healthy, and ready to make this record.”

Trace has since revealed that Billy Ray has threatened legal action against him over the public plea.

Firerose Previously Stated She Wished She Could Back and Tell Her Younger Self to ‘Run’ When She First Met Billy Ray Cyrus

Just a couple of months after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus was finalized, Firerose stated she wished she could have told her younger self to “run” when she first met the country singer on the set of Hannah Montana.

“When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back,” she explained to Stellar magazine.

Firerose further pointed out that Cyrus had “love bombed” and sought to isolate her.

The singer married in October 2023, but their relationship quickly soured. They announced their divorce plans in May 2024. Cyrus requested an annulment during the divorce proceeding, citing fraud as the reason. He also claimed that Firerose had physically, verbally, and emotionally abused him during their short-lived marriage.

The divorce was finalized in August 2024 and a source stated that Cyrus was “happy” to be out of the marriage. “[He feels the marriage] was all a scam,” the insider declared. “He feels lucky that he figured it all out.”

Billy Ray Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus for nearly 30 years. The former power couple officially called it quits in 2022. Tish has since remarried to Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell.