Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Open Up About Whirlwind Romance

A little over a year into their relationship, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are opening up about their whirlwind romance.

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While speaking to PEOPLE, the couple discussed taking their relationship public on Easter Sunday 2025. Although they met on a film set in 2022, they didn’t reconnect until Cyrus’ divorce from his third wife, Firerose.

“She came into my life in the making of this album,” Cyrus said, referring to his new record, The Hill. “She came over to explore why Nashville is so happening.”

The country singer then noted that before he started going between his Nashville residence and Hurley’s home in London, he hadn’t traveled internationally for five years.

“But I had to do it,” he said. “This feels like something real.”

Hurley also reflected on her time with Cyrus. “We split our time between Billy’s farm in Tennessee and my country house in England,” she said. “With brief forays into Nashville and London. We both love the countryside, where I’m usually wielding power tools in the garden whilst Billy strums his guitar under a tree.”

“We obsessively watch birds of prey and light lots of bonfires,” she continued. “It’s bliss.”

Speaking about his and Hurely’s unexpected connection, Cyrus stated, “I’ve never seen anybody that, in some ways, has more in common with the insanity that I have lived through in this crazy show business.”

He further noted, ‘Then mix in other personal, good things and tragedies — she’s like me.”

Cyrus Says Hurley Refused to Let Him Quit Singing Amid Vocal Paralysis Battle

Months before they started dating, Hurely had reached out to Cyrus amid his battle with vocal paralysis.

“Elizabeth would say to me, ‘Do you understand your voice is coming back?’ She encouraged me to the point where she had me do The Masked Singer,” he explained. “And she said, ‘You need to do it to challenge yourself.’ And I thought, God, why is she so smart?”

Hurley also spoke about how she and Cyrus spend time with each other’s families.

“I love that Billy and my son Damian get on so well and spend a lot of time together,” she said. “In the past year, I’ve really enjoyed starting to get to know some of his kids, too.”

She then noted, “He’s been so happy making his new album with Braison and Noah, and it was a huge treat being on the set with him when he shot the Hannah Montana anniversary special with Miley.”

Cyrus added, “I do feel at this moment a calm and a peace of mind of knowing that I’m on the right path—and certainly love feels good. I can’t give enough credit to what Elizabeth has brought to my life.”