Heartbreaking Reason Billy Graham’s Daughter Is Selling The Family’s Home

A piece of televangelist Billy Graham’s personal history is for sale and the former home of “America’s Pastor” comes with a hefty price tag. Ruth “Bunny” Graham, Billy’s youngest daughter, has put the home where Billy and his wife spent their final years on the market for a heartbreaking reason.

“America’s Pastor” Original Home For Sale

A piece of American history is up for sale, but the reason behind the sale is just about as tragic as they come. Billy Graham’s daughter, Ruth “Bunny” Graham, is selling the family’s Montreat four-bedroom, two-bathroom home where both Billy and his wife Ruth spent their final days. Billy passed away in 2018 at the age of 99, with his wife preceding him in 2007.

(Single Point Media)

(Single Point Media)

Now, for the first time, the Montreat home has hit the market after serving as a vacation rental in recent years for curious fans of Billy who wanted a closer look at his personal life and mementos. Unfortunately, the younger Ruth has a tragic reason for the sale. Her own daughter is gravely ill, so she’s listing the property to help pay for medical treatment.

Rustic Charm And Gorgeous Views

(Single Point Media)

(Single Point Media)

The huge price tag on the property will certainly go a long way towards paying for those treatments. For its first time on the market, Billy’s Montreat cabin is listed at a whopping $599,000, well over half a million dollars. Part of the reason for that high price can be attributed to the gorgeous grounds that surround the home.

Storybook Surroundings For A Fairy Tale Home

(Single Point Media)

It sits on one-third of an acre and the landscaping includes dozens of mature trees as well as a paved patio that’s perfect for entertaining or just hanging out with family. There’s also a wooden bridge over a stream and plenty of walking paths in the surrounding forest for those inclined to take advantage of all Mother Nature has to offer.

(Single Point Media)

Gorgeous Woodwork Throughout

(Single Point Media)

For those who prefer to admire the outdoors while safely indoors, the house’s charming storybook interiors will serve as the perfect place to relax while staring out of the home’s many enormous windows. The blonde hardwood flooring positively gleams and serves as a perfect counterpoint to the rustic charm of the matching wood paneling.

(Single Point Media)

Another perfect match is the stone fireplace in the living room, which is reminiscent of the stonework on the home’s exterior. Adding to the home’s already massive charm factor are the unique, built-in furnishings. Both floors of the two-story home have been lovingly maintained, so whoever the new owner is will have very little to improve upon.

