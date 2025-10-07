Billie Eilish-Themed UNO Cards Are Now a Thing That Exists

News of the Billie Eilish-themed UNO cards was a surprise indeed. But after having a look, they may be the best-looking UNO deck I’ve ever seen.

The world didn’t need another UNO deck. But honestly, UNO certainly needed a stylish update. So if we had to have a thousandth deck, I’m pretty glad it’s this one.

If you check Billie Eilish’s store, you’ll see you can now pre-order the next installment of the UNO Canvas line: Billie Eilish.

In a statement shared to BusinessWire, the Grammy-winning musician shares her love of the classic card game. “Anyone who knows me, knows I’m completely obsessed with UNO. Making my own UNO Canvas deck with the Blohsh logo was so fun. I can’t wait for people to play it.”

What’s Blohsh, you ask? It’s her ‘signature style’ that you can see on her clothes and other merchandise in her store. When making her deck of cards, she applied the Blohsh aesthetic, and it looks amazing.

Unlike UNO Canvas: The Beatles, which has their faces on pretty much every card, the artist hasn’t slathered herself all over the game. If you were unaware of the Blohsh logo, you’d think you’d be simply looking at a stylish set of cards.

Billie Eilish UNO Cards To Ship Out Late October

The presale for the cards is available on Mattel Creations. Decks ordered this way will be shipped out to buyers on October 10 or before. The release date for the deck, however, is on November 14.

Vice President and Global Head of Games Ray Adler said, “As an authentic UNO fan whose love for the game has been well-known by her fans for many years, Billie Eilish couldn’t be a better partner to elevate UNO with her new Canvas deck. This collaboration offers fans a new opportunity to connect with their favorite game and one of their favorite artists.”

“Billie’s passion for UNO shone through this partnership, down to the detailed iconography and colors that she’s known for. We’re excited to see how fans deal into Billie’s new deck.”