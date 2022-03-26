Bill Gates’ $43 Million Bachelor Pad A Total Nuisance, Neighbors Complain

Bill Gates is currently remodeling his San Diego bachelor pad, and his neighbors are not very happy about it. According to the New York Post, the extensive construction project is disrupting the lives of Gates’ neighbors.

Gates’ Neighbors Call Construction ‘A Nuisance’

Gates purchased the San Diego property while he was still married to Melinda Gates, his former wife of almost 30 years, just a year before their divorce. The tech tycoon paid a reported $43 million for the oceanfront estate, but he’s wasted no time getting rid of the house.

Locals claim that the 5,800 square-foot home has been demolished and that Gates is rebuilding the house from the ground up. He’s allegedly stopped by twice over the last few months to check on the progress of his new home. “When he comes, he checks the house, walks out in the front, inspects it,” an inside source shared.

While Gates might be happy with the construction taking place, his neighbors are anything but. “It’s been a nuisance,” one neighbor told The Post. Another explained, “They make a lot of noise; my baby can’t sleep. It’s become a real hindrance on the whole neighborhood.”

Many Are Unsure Why Gates Demolished The House

According to local officials, the construction taking place is impressive due to the fact that it is nearly impossible to obtain the proper permits for construction and renovations in the area. That might be why it’s taken Gates so long to begin remodeling; construction started three months ago.

The construction is annoying to neighbors, but many also see it as unnecessary. Photos taken prior to the sale of the house show that it was in perfect condition, so it’s unclear why Gates felt the need to completely demolish the house. “The home they purchased was in immaculate condition, not exactly sure why he would want to tear it down,” a local realtor told the New York Post.

Gates apparently wants the home to be ready for the summer, and the 24-hour security guards of the site hope that the construction project will be completed by August at the latest. However, based on current photos of the house, that completion date seems ambitious. Even if construction does end soon, it doesn’t seem like Gates will be getting a warm welcome from the neighbors.

More News From Suggest

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Stun At SAG Amid $350 Million Divorce Rumors

Kanye West Fires Fourth Lawyer After Kim Kardashian Blasted Him

Plastic Surgeon Reveals How Celebs Keep Their Surgeries Secret