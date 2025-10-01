Bill Burr Defends Performing At Saudi Arabia Comedy Festival

Bill Burr has spoken out about performing at the controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. Comics like him has received a lot of heat. But you know Bill, he says it how it is.

Videos by Suggest

The comedian was one of many to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. Considering the controversies around Saudi Arabia, such as human rights abuses and media violence, many other comedians criticized those who performed.

Alongside Bill Burr were comedians such as Jack White, Jimmy Carr, David Chappelle, and many more.

In his September 29 episode of the Monday Morning Podcast, Bill Burr spoke about his experience performing there. Despite being nervous about performing, he had a very exciting and fun time.

“It was great to experience that part of the world and to be a part of the first comedy festival over there in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “The royals loved the show. Everyone was happy. The people that were doing the festival were thrilled.”

When talking to other comedians there, they were all in agreement. The audience wanted real comedy, and the comedians loved it.

Bill Burr Had A Great Time Performing In Saudi Arabia

One thing Bill Burr was especially concerned about was the censorship, of course. Saying the wrong things over there has led to severe consequences, including death. When it comes to comedy, however, it turns out they’re not so picky.

At least for their American visitors.

Initially, restrictions were rather fierce, but negotiations were had to reduce the no-go zone.

“To their credit, [the organizers] said, ‘All right, what do we got to do?’ And they just negotiated it all the way down to just a couple things, which were, basically: Don’t make fun of royals [and] religion.”

Ultimately, Bill Burr ended up having a great time.

“These guys … they’re just like us,” he said. The realization that the crowd weren’t so different from him and us Westerners was a beautiful one for him. “They want to, like, see real stand-up comedy.”

“It was a mind-blowing experience. Definitely top three experiences I’ve ever had,” he continued.