Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Allegedly Banned From UNC Football Practices

Days after the now-infamously awkward CBS Morning interview, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has allegedly been banned from the UNC football facilities.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Torre claimed the legendary NFL coach’s family is growing concerned about his and Hudson’s relationship. They believe the coupling is now ruining Belichick’s legacy.

“There is a deep worry for how detrimental Jordan can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation,” a source said. “Everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

The source previously revealed that Hudson forced her way into Belichick’s Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

“The family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well in a parallel way,” Torre said. “They are also in a rabbit hole.”

The former ESPN host then revealed that two UNC sources sold him the university’s athletic higher-ups have banned Hudson from being on the football field or inside the football facility.

Belichick signed a $50 million deal as UNC’s coach last December. He also confirmed that he and Hudson were in a personal and professional relationship.

The couple met in July 2021. They went public with their romance last summer. The relationship has raised eyebrows due to the 48-year age gap.

However, UNC has since denied Torre’s claim, noting she was not associated with the university.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University of Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” UNC shared in a statement, per the New York Post. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Fans and critics alike grew concerned over Bill Belichick following his interview with CBS Sunday Morning. During the sit-down, Belichick’s girlfriend interrupted the discussion when the football coach was asked about their relationship.

Belichick defended Hudson after the interview. He claimed questions about the relationship were not to be included. The football coach was simply there to discuss his new memoir.

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” he explained. “Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview.”

“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced,” he said. “And I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.”

Belichick then noted that the final eight-minute segment does not reflect their “productive 35-minute conversation.

CBS News also addressed the awkward interview and the backlash it received. “When we agreed to speak to Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” the media outlet stated. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”