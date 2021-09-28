The Biggest Fall Boot Trends, And How To Achieve The Look

It’s fall y’all, which means the time has come to pack away those open-toed heels and trendy Crocs. So say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with a cozy sweater and a PSL in hand; you’ll surely be prepared to conquer any fall bucket list. Nonetheless, no fall wardrobe would be complete without a pair of fall boots to kick up the crisp autumn leaves.

As the retail market is flooded with so many boot styles for fall 2021, it can be tricky to know which ones are on-trend. But, whatever your style; ankle, knee-high, or chunky, you’re guaranteed to find a boot you’ll love in fall’s trendiest lineup of boot styles for 2021.

Knee-High Boots

The knee-high boot is one of the biggest 2021 fall boot trends, and it is sure to rule this season. The knee-high boot is arguably timeless, versatile, and looks effortlessly chic wherever it’s worn.

Knee-high boots can elevate any look, whether worn over skinny jeans, paired with an oversized tunic, fashionable dress, or mini skirt. For this autumnal staple, consider a boot with traditional styling, or choose a boot with a slick heel or a print to make a bold statement.

Combat Boots

This season, fashionistas are going gaga over chunky combat boots, especially since they help transition summer wardrobes to fall. This bad boy lace-up boot instantly gives some edge to any style. Release your inner rebel with slouchy jeans for an autumnal outfit, or slip on a pair of Doc Martens and an oversized trench for a fashion-forward look.

Chelsea Boots

Can’t bear to part with your ankle boots? You’re in luck. As it happens, Chelsea boots are firmly positioned on our list. However, the stylish fall boot opts for chunkier soles this fall while still sporting its iconic elastic goring on the sides. Pair this throwback style with a light flowy dress or skinny jeans with a cozy fall knit to balance the chunky ’90s vibe.

Cowboy Boots

Saddle up! Cowboy boots are going to be a big fashion statement this fall. When thinking of western boots, imagine beautifully embellished leather, pointed toes, and piled heels. Western-inspired boots perfectly complement Cottagecore fashion, such as flowy dresses and skirts. Or, pair them with an oversized blazer for a modern update.

Platform Boots

A blast from the past, the iconic platform shoe is back but with a modern twist. Don’t let the distinctive look deter you from grabbing a pair of these rockin’ boots. Vintage fashion is making a resurgence, and it will carry you to new heights in more ways than one. Combine these cool kicks with any fall style for a relaxed hip look. Alternately, achieve the ultimate throwback by combining platform boots with a complete vintage collection.