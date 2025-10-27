Big Update on Ryan Phillippe’s Legal Trouble

Ryan Phillippe has scored a win amid his legal battle over him allegedly injuring a woman at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Us Weekly reported that on Oct. 17, the alleged victim in the case, Jody Sanders, filed court documents announcing she was dropping all claims against Phillippe, his friend and business partner Jeffrey Best, and Los Angeles restaurant The Hideaway, of which Phillippe is a minority investor.

Sanders’ attorney, Kevin Anderson, stated to the court that the claims against all the defending parties were dropped.

In her lawsuit, filed in May, Sanders accused Phillippe and others of negligence after an incident on April 6, 2024. Sanders stated she was sitting at the bar area of The Hideaway at the time. Her hair was “burned by an unattended wax candle” on the bar surface.

Ryan Phillippe invested in The Hideaway, which is an upscale Mexican steakhouse. The restaurant opened in July 2022. Along with Phillippe, fellow actor Evan Ross was also an investor in the restaurant.

Some were also puzzled that Phillippee was listed as a defendant in Sanders’ lawsuit against the restaurant. He has no involvement in the restaurant’s operations.

“Ryan is a minority investor in the restaurant and is not involved in day-to-day operations,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “It’s not clear as to why he’s listed in this lawsuit as he’s one of the many minority investors and not one of the owners.”

The insider also stated that Sanders’ claims were “settled” by the restaurant’s insurance a year ago.

Ryan Phillippe’s Legal Woes Over the Years

This isn’t the first time that Ryan Phillippe has been named in a lawsuit.

In 2017, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, filed a lawsuit, accusing him of domestic violence. In her legal complaint, Hewitt accused Philippe of kicking, punching, and throwing her down some stairs during a fight in July 2017

Following the fight, Hewitt received an emergency protective order against Phillippe.

However, a source close to the actor stated that he did not lay a hand on Hewitt. “He wants to clear all of this up, and he will,” the insider had told PEOPLE at the time.

Phillippe had also denied the allegations multiple times. He even noted he was “saddened and disgusted” by the situation.

“Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain,” he stated. “This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser’s allegations are false.”

Although the authorities closed the criminal investigation into the fight in September 2017, Hewitt filed her lawsuit in civil court. She and Phillippee settled in 2020.