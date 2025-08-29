‘Big Brother’ Couple Expecting Baby Together

The Big Brother house is getting even bigger—two alums are adding another baby to their alliance…

Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are gearing up for baby number two. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting cute photos of their growing family enjoying a picnic at their Michigan home.

Franzel, the season 18 winner of the popular competition show, posed with her husband and their 4-year-old son, Arrow, in a charming family snap. Dressed in a floral gown, she gently cradled her baby bump while a blue shirt reading “BROTHER” in bold white block letters hung on a clothesline in the background, giving away the exciting news.

“We are PREGNANT!! Praise Jesus!!” the couple wrote next to the series of adorable shots. “A HUGE thank you to those who have been praying alongside us for this miracle. 3 years in waiting, and God said it’s time. Our little family is growing!!”

Fans React to Latest ‘Big Brother’ Baby News

“But why doesn’t that shirt say BIG Brother!?” one fan joked in the comments section. “Just screamed at my TV!!! Been keeping up on your journey, so I know how much this means!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!’ another onlooker gushed.

“Nicole, I’m so happy for you. Always worth the wait & just the right timing. Congratulations to you three,” fellow Big Brother alum Dani Briones added. “God is good, so happy for you guys,” Big Brother alum and infamous The Challenge contestant Josh Martinez beamed.

Image via Instagram / Nicole Franzel, Photo by Stephanie Rae

Franzel also announced her exciting news to Big Brother fans on the August 24 episode of Big Brother: Unlocked during her Wine or Whine segment.

“I know I am raising my glass to you, but this isn’t wine. It’s grape juice, because Victor and I are excited to announce that we’re having another Big Brother baby,” she declared. “I’m pregnant!”

“We’re so excited!” she added.