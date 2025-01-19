Bianca Censori Dons Unforgettable Look During Kanye West Date Night

Always one to turn heads wherever she goes, Bianca Censori was spotted in Japan on a date night with Kanye West donning an unforgettable look.

According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed a night out with internet personality Justin LaBoy at the Azabudai Hills development in Tokyo. Censori wore a short white fur coat with an asymmetrical hemline in the back, revealing more of her legs and backside.

The public outing comes a little over a week after Kanye West hosted a 30th birthday celebration for Bianca Censori. West posted and deleted a video of Censori dancing with actress Penelope Cruz, who was also a party guest.

West also celebrated the birthday milestone by posting a steamy video of Censori naked in a bathtub. After staring into the camera for a few seconds, Cesnori shifted her attention to an offscreen mirror. She then adjusted her wet hair with deliberate movements.

Although she appears to say something, the video’s audio is muted.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Recently Reunited With Three Of His Children in Japan

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently reunited with three of his and Kim Kardashian’s children in Japan.

The Daily Mail reported that West was seen at a store in Tokyo’s Ginza district with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. His eldest daughter, North, was not with the group.

A source revealed that West and his kids arrived at the store with bodyguards. The rapper-turned-fashion designer declined to take selfies with nearby fans.

“A black van pulled out the front and all of a sudden the kids have gone running in and Kanye followed behind,” the insider explained. “Trying to hide in the 7-Eleven with his hood up. The kids were buying up the store – they had two carrier bags full of random lollipops and snacks. Myself and a couple of other families noticed him.”

The reunion in Japan occurred just after Kardashian, and the children were forced to evacuate from their Los Angeles-area home due to the wildfires.

Kardashian previously accused West of being an “absent father” who hadn’t seen the children in almost two months. She made the comments during her appearance on the iHeart What The Winkler? podcast.

“Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” she explained. “But sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is…”

“It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment,” she continued. “Or people will always jump to the, “Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’”