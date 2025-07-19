bianca-censori-stuns-in-new-white-lace-photos-shot-by-kanye-west.

Bianca Censori stunned in a series of bold new photos captured by her husband, the ever-controversial Kanye West.

The 30-year-old Aussie architect-turned-fashionista sizzled on Instagram earlier this week, flaunting her killer curves in white lace lingerie from her hotel room in Japan. It’s apparently a throwback to October last year, but it’s still stealing the spotlight.

Image via Instagram / Bianca Censori

Censori turned heads, effortlessly highlighting her curves in a sheer bra and matching thong. She added a touch of elegance with stilettos and let her wig’s bouncy blonde locks frame her face, bringing a playful edge to her striking look.

Bianca Censori shared stunning new photos on Instagram, taken by her husband, Kanye West. (Images via Instagram / Bianca Censori)

One fiery moment had her gliding across the plush cream carpet on all fours, turning up the heat with every move.

“Japan October 2024 shot by @ye,” she wrote alongside each sizzling snap.

Bianca Censori Shared More Snaps by Ye Earlier This Month

Censori’s been busy turning Polaroids into pure gold. In a recent shoot, she shared more snaps from the private session, giving fans another peek at her stunning figure. Last week, she dropped shots that prove that she’s mastered the art of keeping us all hooked.

The 30-year-old Australian architect showcased her figure while posing in a Japanese hotel room last October. (Images via Instagram / Bianca Censori)

One shot captures her on her knees, arching back in a sheer tube top, teasingly tugging at her stockings. In another, she strikes a bold retro pose, in a plunging top, high heels on, her hips angled with effortless allure.

Meanwhile, the provocative couple was spotted by The Daily Mail in Tokyo earlier this week, strolling through a mall and visiting several stores. Censori opted for a chic ensemble, pairing a black long-sleeved top with tiny shorts, black heels, and a brown cap.

West, on the other hand, embraced a sleek, mostly black look, featuring a zip-up sweatshirt, leather pants, and brown boots. He completed his outfit with a touch of flair, sporting stylish black sunglasses.

According to the outlet, Censori was seen browsing products at a makeup store while West stayed nearby, with store employees assisting her and showcasing various items.

Could Censori and Ye be gearing up for another hotel room photo shoot? Only time will tell…