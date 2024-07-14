bianca-censori-rocks-barely-there-top-on-lunch-date-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori, the famed wife of hip-hop superstar Kanye West, is back in the news again. As usual, it is for her scantily-clad outfit choice.

Censori and her husband were in Los Angeles this weekend. During their time in the City of Angels, the paid enjoyed some quality time with each other while on a lunch date.

Bianca Censori Rocks Scantily-Clad Outfit With Kanye West

But once again it was Bianca’s ensemble that stole all of the headlines. The Yzy Architect donned a nude bikini top. One that highlighted all of her … assets. She also wore nude bottoms that were lacking in length, to say the least. She also wore a camo trucker hat to accessorize the outfit.

“Kanye West and Bianca Censori are dressed for the hot summer weather … ’cause she settled on a tiny metallic bikini covering just the bare minimum of her boobs!” TMZ wrote.

“The rapper and his wife hit up Bludso’s BBQ in Los Angeles Saturday … and, ya gotta check out the pics ’cause BC’s top’s putting in some hard work to contain her chest.

Bianca’s bikini’s really only covering her nipples, quite frankly … and, her spandex short bottoms ain’t hiding much downstairs either.”

Couple Putting Emphasis on Quality Time Together

Kanye on the other hand went for a much more subtle look with his ensemble, in comparison to his lunch date. He wore a gray hoodie, black shorts, and his recently released Yzy Pods. West also had on shades to compliment his outfit.

Per TMZ, the couple’s date did not stop at lunch. They also enjoyed a matinee movie to end the afternoon.

“The two also checked out a movie together later on in the evening … apparently watching “A Quiet Place: Day One” — though the appearance of the stars probably caused a bit of noise in the theater when they arrived, you’d imagine,” the outlet added.

“The two are keeping their dating life fresh it seems … like we told you, the two were photographed hanging out at a science museum in the Bay Area last weekend and before that, they attended Paris Fashion Week together.”