Bianca Censori Poses in Another See-Through Outfit — But While on Roller Skates

Aussie architect-turned-agent-of-chaos Bianca Censori is rolling into the spotlight again—literally this time—with a daring photo spread featuring her signature barely-there wardrobe and a pair of roller skates.

On Sunday night, Censori shared a series of Instagram photos of herself on rollerblades. Much like her headline-making appearance at the 2025 Grammys in a sheer, transparent dress, these new images reveal Censori in an almost nude state.

The pics are so risqué, we can’t post them, here. Better take a gander while they last, as the 30-year-old bride of Kanye West almost always deletes her posts.

However, these sizzling snaps aren’t recent. According to the captions and confirmation from TMZ, they were taken in Italy sometime in 2023. The stylist and photographer, Gadir Rajab, is credited by Censori for the shoot and also shared the images on his Instagram.

The photos capture Censori gliding on golden rollerblades, dressed in a wet, cream-colored translucent bikini, paired with matching elbow pads.

Fans React to Bianca Censori’s Latest Risqué Photo Spread

Of course, the snaps being a bit stale didn’t deter Censori’s legions of fans from flooding the comments to the posts.

“So Hott My Gyal!” one lover of the English language exclaimed. “She’s not controlled by Ye, she’s in on it and knows exactly what she’s doing,” a second onlooker declared.

However, not everyone was feeling her latest photospread.

“Kanye’s like, ‘Jesus walks, but Bianca struts—naked.’ Pretty sure this wasn’t the Sunday service vibe we signed up for!” one pearl clutching Instagram user opined. “”I didn’t know that Instagram is now xxx,’ another onlooker bemoaned.

“Honestly, I think Kanye makes her do this cuz she resembles [West’s ex-wife] Kim [Kardashian] and he wants to humiliate her,” a third internet sleuth theorized.

Censori and the 47-year-old rapper married in December 2022, soon after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized. The architect-turned-fashion icon is known for her bold, minimalist style, often featuring bodysuits and tights.

Just last week, Censori posted a now-deleted Polaroid photo of herself sitting on a carpeted floor. In the image, she posed in nothing but a blonde wig, her face turned away from the camera as she slipped on a pair of heels.

“Are We In Heaven?!” one fan gushed in the comments at the time.

Again, Censori almost always scrubs her Instagram. If you’re looking to behold her latest adventure with rollerblades, be sure to rush over now…