bianca-censori-changed-into-another-revealing-outfit-after-grammys-stunt-with-kanye-west

Kanye West and his fashionista wife Bianca Censori may have skipped the Grammys, but they didn’t miss the after-party—where Bianca rocked another shocking outfit.

Of course, Ye and Bianca infamously strutted on the red carpet for the annual music awards ceremony on Sunday. Draped in an oversized black fur coat, the 30-year-old model and trained architect made a dramatic entrance before ditching it to reveal a sheer, see-through dress with nothing underneath. Meanwhile, West, as fully clothed as ever, stood by like a stoic bodyguard, unfazed by the flash frenzy.

Once the impression was made, West and Censori made an Irish exit, not bothering to stay for the awards show. However, the festivities were just beginning for the attention-seeking duo.

The couple attended a Grammys afterparty, where Censori unsurprisingly flaunted her near-naked body in a daring black sheer thong bodysuit.

Kanye West and his Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Grammy's After Party



While the attire wasn’t anything new, Ye’s current flame’s demeanor was different than it appeared earlier that day. Previously on the red carpet, she looked timid and unsmiling, her eyes seemingly pleading. However at the after party, she was all smiles, happily grinding on her husband.

Of course, footage of the cheerful moment found its way to social media.

In the clip, Censori seems to laugh as she dances up on her 47-year-old husband. She laces her hands up his torso, underneath his leather jacket. The couple shares a smile before going in for an open-mouth kiss with plenty of tongue action.

Bianca Censori Has Been Cultivating Her Signature Look For Some Time

Sheer thong body suits seem to be Censori’s signature look. Just last month, West even shared some candid shots of his beloved wife wearing one to celebrate her 30th birthday. Totally normal, healthy behavior for a happily married couple.

The veteran rapper and the Aussie style queen started 2025 by serving looks-in-mirror selfies. (Images via Instagram / Ye)

Ye also seems to be enjoying being something of a ringmaster to Censori’s daring (lack of) attire. Shortly after their red carpet stunt at the Grammys, West shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of his wife getting ready for the big moment.

Of course, the series of snaps was sure to include a heartwarming picture of the happy couple tongue kissing.

Displays of pure love like the above often make us question our own relationships.

As a wise cartoon horse once said, “When you look at someone through rose-colored glasses, all the red flags look just like flags.” Good luck out there, dear reader.