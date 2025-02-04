Bianca Censori’s Grammys Display Sparks Calls for Her Arrest

Following Bianca Censori’s infamous Grammys stunt, critics are now calling for the Australian model and architect’s arrest.

Gasps were heard around the world after Censori, with help from her husband, Kanye West, dropped her black fur coat on the Grammys red carpet to reveal her barely there dress, which left nothing to the imagination. After striking a few poses on the red carpet, she and West walked to an awaiting vehicle and drove off.

The Daily Mail reported that in California, the crime of indecent exposure is when “a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it.”

In order to be found guilty, the person must intentionally expose their genitals or naked body. The first conviction can result in a misdemeanor sentence of six months in a county jail. There could also be a fine of up to $1,000.

Along with a potential indecent exposure charge, a source revealed Bianca Censori may face “fines and reprimands” from Grammys advertisers.

“Everyone looked at them like they were crazy and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt,” one insider shared. “Because he is worried he isn’t the center of attention anymore.”

The source also stated that Grammys organizers were made aware of Bianca Censori’s ensemble minutes before the stunt.

“[The organizers] send someone to tell his team that they had to go,” the insider continued. “Because they could have been hit with massive issues if they pulled a stunt like this on air.”

Sources Believe Bianca Censori’s Grammys Stunt Was a ‘Failed Attempt’ to ‘Steal Kendrick Lamar’s Thunder’

Meanwhile, the same source stated that Bianca Censori’s Grammys red carpet stunt was believed to be a “failed attempt” to “steal Kendrick Lamar’s thunder.”

“The plan was to get into the ceremony and cause a scene there,” the insider claimed

Another source pointed out the original plans were scrapped due to the event’s strict dress code. “They were told that there was a dress code which required nothing obscene and no nudity,” they said. “So they were advised not to come in.”

The source further stated that West was told he could be sued by CBS if they did anything during the network’s Grammys broadcast. However, the insider denied reports that West and Censori were escorted away from the big event by police.

Meanwhile, West’s single “Carnival,” which he collaborated with Ty Dolla Sign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti for, was nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys. He did not receive any other nominations.

West has received 75 Grammy nominations throughout the years but has won only 24 awards.