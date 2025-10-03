‘Beyond the Gates’ Just Killed off Its First Character

Beyond the Gates has just hit a major soap opera milestone: killing off its first main character.

Fairmont Crest resident Doug McBride (Jason Graham) met a tragic end last week. According to TV Line, his body was found in the wreckage of a fiery car after he drove off the highway into a ravine.

Fans of Beyond the Gates have watched the heart surgeon’s career and marriage go under the knife, thanks to a crippling gambling addiction that left him deeply in debt to Lakeview Casino owner Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom).

Jason Graham as the dearly departed Doug McBride. (Photo by Chris Reel/CBS via Getty Images

Doug met his fate after finally winning big. He tried to call his wife, Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli), with the news, but she was too busy with an affair with Joey to answer. Vanessa immediately suspected Joey was involved in her husband’s death, though he denied it.

Social Media Confirms Beloved ‘Beyond the Gates’ is Gone for Good…

As is common in soap operas, fans speculated whether Doug was truly dead or if a major twist would bring him back. However, Buglioli put these theories to rest by sharing a heartfelt video of Graham seemingly completing his filming for Beyond the Gates…

Buglioli, ever the dutiful grieving widow (on-screen, at least!), captioned the farewell post with: “I love you, husband ♾️ @jasongraham69 @beyondthegatescbs 💔.” The video showed what appeared to be the entire cast and crew bidding Graham a fond farewell, confirming Doug’s untimely demise.

“I love you all,” an emotional Graham says in the footage. “You guys are family for life.”

Meanwhile, Beyond the Gates showrunner Michele Val Jean confessed to the crime (writing the character-killing storyline) in the comments section.

“I’m a horrible person,” Val Jean joked.

However, fans couldn’t help but be hopeful for a return for the character.

“It’s a soap, no one is ever REALLY dead. Right?” one fan speculated in the comments. “I hope Doug is not really gone. I love him and Vanessa together, no matter how messy their relationship is at times. Shame on Joey!” another fan wrote.

A third fan hoped for another sort of return for Doug…

“I hope Doug haunts the hell out of Vanessa and Joey!” they joked.

Graham joined the series as Doug in its February premiere, appearing on the soap for seven months.

Catch Beyond the Gates weekdays at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on CBS—because your afternoons deserve a little drama…