Beyoncé and Drake Collaborator Found Dead: RIP to Omen

Sidney Brown, the veteran producer known as “Omen” who worked with Drake, Beyoncé, and Lil Wayne, has died.

Brown was found dead in his Harlem, New York City apartment on an unknown date. His body was discovered by a family member, according to his mother, Martha Brown, who confirmed the news to TMZ.

According to the outlet, the relative discovered Brown’s body in his apartment on Saturday, September 13, after employees notified his family that he had missed his work shift.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner said, per NBC News.

Sidney “Omen” Brown was 49.

Barawine Harlem, a New York City wine bar where Brown worked as a DJ, released a statement on Instagram regarding his death: “It is with shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown.”

“Omen was part of Barawine’s team for over a decade, bringing his unique talent to all,” the restaurant continued. “There are not enough words to express our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends, and all who love him.”

Omen Cut His Teeth Producing Tracks for Artists Like Mya in the ’90s and 2000s

The Harlem native gained recognition in the 1990s and 2000s for producing hit tracks for artists like Mýa, Fabolous, and others from the Roc-A-Fella label, according to All Hip Hop.

Per the outlet, Omen’s breakthrough came in 2006 when he produced Ludacris’ track “Tell It Like It Is” from the album Release Therapy. This earned him a 2007 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Brown later collaborated with Drake, co-producing “Shut It Down” on Drake’s 2010 debut album, Thank Me Later. He also received credit for co-writing and co-producing Beyoncé’s 2013 song “Mine,” featuring Drake, from her self-titled album.

“He was holistic and healthy. So we don’t know of him being sick, so this is all pretty sudden,” his sister, Nicole Brown, told NBC News.

“I hope people will remember that he was willing to help the younger generation,” his sister contined. “He was always big on helping younger people start their careers and get themselves into the game.”

“It was about just the music, no matter who the artist was,” she added.