Betty White’s Go-To Sandwich Recipe Revealed: Peanut Butter And Bologna

The world mourned the loss of iconic actress Betty White at the tail end of 2021, but fans can still feel connected to her through her social media accounts. A recent post about one of the actress’ favorite meals had many people scratching their heads.

Fan Reactions To White’s Favorite Sandwich

“‘Treat Yourself Tuesday’ is back!!!” the caption read. “Here’s Betty ‘treating’ me to one of her mom’s specialties- a peanut butter and bologna sandwich with lettuce on toasted white bread. Betty LOVED making these. They brought back happy childhood memories. Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it.”

The photo shows White whipping up one of the famous peanut butter and bologna sandwiches in her personal kitchen. Fans of White loved the picture—even if they weren’t too crazy about the meal itself.

“Sounds terrible, can’t wait to try it,” one person laughed. Another wrote, “Now that is something I have never tried although I love PB and I love Bologna sandwiches by themselves! If Betty loved it, then I am definitely trying it!”

Others pointed out White’s lowkey kitchen, which is very different from other celebrity homes. “I love how modest she is,” one follower commented. “Her whole house is so modest, look at the kitchen, it looks like any regular kitchen, nothing fancy. I love her.”

While the peanut butter and bologna sandwich might be a little too much for some people, White has plenty of other favorite foods. The actress has previously spoken about her love for hot dogs, french fries, potato chips, and Red Vines.

Who Runs White’s Social Media Accounts?

White passed away shortly before her 100th birthday, but her social media accounts remain active, thanks to White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas. Mikelas announced that she would continue to run White’s Instagram page last year.

“Betty’s estate has very graciously offered me the opportunity to manage Betty’s social media accounts going forward (no, I have not done this previously),” Mikelas wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I am so grateful, and look forward to posting fun and meaningful memories.”

Over the past few months, Mikelas has kept White’s Instagram page active, posting photos of the actress with a variety of different animals, some behind-the-scenes pictures, and personal stories about White.

White’s peanut butter and bologna sandwich recipe sounds a little out there, but many fans are willing to give it a try—if it was good enough for her, it’s good enough for the rest of us!

