Betsy Jochum, Last Original Player in Women’s Baseball League That Inspired ‘A League of Their Own,’ Dead at 104

Betsy Jochum, the last original player in the women’s baseball league that inspired the classic movie A League of Their Own, passed away earlier this month. She was 104.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League confirmed the news that Jochum died on May 31. A Cincinnati native, Jochum was one of the 60 original founding members of the league.

“An ideal leadoff hitter, she was one of the fastest runners in the early years of the league and rarely struck out,” the league stated. “Fanning only 104 times in 2,401 plate appearances, which combined with a stellar defense and a strong and secure throwing arm.”

The league further shared that she was an All-Star, won a batting title, and collected 354 stolen bases. She also pitched a full season during her six seasons in the league.

Betsy Jochum started playing sandlot ball when she was 8 years old. She joined an organized softball league at age 12.

“She was forced to take an employment in a meat packing house, and played semi-professional softball on the company team in the Cincinnati League,” the league continued. “The team participated in several national softball tournaments, including Chicago, Illinois. During a competition held in Connecticut in 1938, she posted a 276 feet mark which placed second only to Babe Zaharias, who threw the ball a national record of 296 feet.”

While working as a comptometer operator at a dairy company, Jochum signed a $50-per-week contract with the league.

Jochum played with the South Bend Blue Sox from 1943 to 1948. She received recognition for her years in the league during the 1988 dedication ceremony of the All-American Girl Professional League at the Baseball Hall of Fame. She was enshrined in the Ohio Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1999.

Betsy Jochum Opened up About Being Apart for the Women’s Baseball League

During a 2010 interview with Grand Valley State University, Betsy Jochum shared her time in the women’s baseball league.

When asked about the rules and regulations she had to follow to be part of the league, Jochum said, “We always had to wear a skirt, and we were not allowed to wear shorts in public and of course and for the four or five years we had the North Shore and the South Shores.

“Each team had their own bus, and when you were on the bus, you could wear shorts,” she pointed out. And when you got off the bus, you had to put a skirt on. Those were the strict rules, and no smoking or drinking.”

While discussing her salary during her time in the league, Jochum said she received $50 a week, which was more than what her father made. “I tried to save it for later on and brought myself some nice clothes every once in a while,” she said.

Jochum then shared what positions she played. Initially starting as a left fielder, she played center field and some first base when the first baseman was injured. “Then, when they pitched overhand, I pitched,” she noted. “And when I wasn’t pitching, I played in the outfield and substituted batting.”

In regards to her most notable baseball memory, Jochum reflected on one injury. “When I was batting in Rockford, I hit a foul ball that came up and hit me in the face. And I landed flat on my back on home plate. Another time I was going to run down first base, and I stepped on that liquid whitewash and fell down.”