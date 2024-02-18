Bethenny Frankel Slams Kelly Rowland for ‘Diva Expectations’ After ‘Today’ Drama

Not long after Kelly Rowland made headlines over not appearing on Today due to dressing room drama, Bethenny Frankel was ready to share her opinion about the situation.

As previously reported, Rowland was scheduled to appear alongside Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to talk about her new film Mea Culpa. However, just before she was to appear at the 10 a.m. slot, the Destiny’s Child alum expectedly departed.

A source told Page Six, “Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.”

Rowland’s team had allegedly organized a game of “musical dressing rooms” to go for an upstairs green room. They were notably dissatisfied with the current room she was assigned to. Although there were a variety of rooms available for the actress/musician, her team was just not having it. “They didn’t want that. [The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it,” the source continued. “So they walked and they left.”

After catching wind of the incident, Bethenny Frankel took aim at Kelly Rowland for having diva expectations. “I’ve co-hosed with Hoda [Kotb] and I’ve arrived and the makeup area that you touch up in is often a drop cloth, like a black drop off,” Frankel stated in a since-deleted post, per Page Six. “And then your dressing room is the size of a closet and you’re trying to fit all your people in the clown car. And you know what? You’re so excited. You’re so gracious.”

Bethenny Frankel continued to criticize Kelly Rowland by declaring, “You’re co-hosting on The Today Show, an institution in entertainment, a news organization that is not about fancy dressing rooms.”

Bethenny Frankel Pointed Out That ‘Today’ Was Not the ‘Moment’ For Kelly Rowland’s ‘Diva Expectations’

To add more to her criticism, Bethenny Frankel stated the Kelly Rowland’s “diva expectations” shouldn’t have happened on the set of Today.

“That was not the moment for diva expectations,” Frankel pointed out. She also acknowledged the makeup area on Today is “completely communal” and the food isn’t great. However, it should be an honor to be on the show.

Following Rowland’s departure, Rita Ora stepped in to take over hosting duties. Ora did confirm that she was a last-minute host. “Well, this happened!” she wrote on Instagram. “We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show…”