Bethenny Frankel, 54, Shows Off Her Figure in Beach Day Pics

After enjoying some much-needed fun in the sun, Bethenny Frankel showed off her figure while she and her family spent time at the beach.

In a post on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of New York star showed off a series of photos from the holiday getaway.

“That’s a wrap on a fabulous holiday in Miami,” she declared in the post’s caption. Among the photos, Frankel was seen smiling while wearing a blue-and-pink bikini on the beach.

She then revealed that she has already started looking at colleges for her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy. While on vacation, the mother-daughter duo visited the University of Miami for a tour.

“[I] even got a glimpse into the college mom era with a tour at the [University of Miami],” she continued in the post. “There is nothing quite like these cherished moments away from the hustle with the ones I hold so dear.”

Bethenny Frankel shares Bryn with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. The former spouses married in 2010 but then separated in 2012. The former reality TV star filed for divorce in 2013, signing a temporary custody agreement the following year and having a financial settlement in 2016.

However, Frankel and Hopy weren’t officially divorced until 2021. Bryn is Frankel’s only child.

Bethenny Frankel Remains Single Nearly a Year After Her Breakup With Paul Bernon

The beach trip came nearly a year after Bethenny Frankel ended her six-year relationship with producer and commercial real estate developer Paul Bernon.

The pair met through a dating app in 2018 and engaged in 2021. However, Frankel admitted that she broke things off because she was unhappy.

Frankel addressed the breakup in July 2024 during an episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. She revealed that she and Bernon called it quits after the “really traumatic loss” of her mother, Bernadette Birk.

“I went through a breakup. It was something that I kept to myself,” she explained. “It was something that I mourned on my own, and I did therapy, and I did the work… I just didn’t feel like it needed to be shared.”

The reality TV star continued by stating that she wanted to process the breakup privately. She pointed out that she didn’t feel she owed anyone any explanation.

“The breakup was something that I initiated,” she further confirmed. “I wasn’t happy. Something needed to change. It was certainly mutual. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody.”