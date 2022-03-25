You’re Probably Storing Your Fresh Herbs Wrong, Here’s How To Triple Their Lifespan

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Flavor enthusiasts know the drill. A sprinkle of fresh parsley on pasta or a bit of cilantro in guacamole can transform a dish into something magical. However, if you don’t have any herbs growing on your windowsill, you’ll have to make a trip to the store for a fresh bunch.

While picking up a bundle of fresh herbs at the grocery store may be convenient, it has its issues. And they’re all too common.

A handful of herbs can be plenty to flavor a dish, leaving you with extra greens in the fridge. While extras of anything never seem like a bad trade-off, when it comes to herbs, they never seem to last. Unfortunately, unused herbs rarely make it to the next round of recipes. Over the course of a week, they turn limp and soggy, and eventually into a yellow mess.

In order to reduce food waste, many home cooks have been using an innovative, affordable device that can triple the longevity of fresh herbs. With the NOVART Herb Keeper, you can keep fresh herbs at the ready in your kitchen at all times.

How It Works

Gone are the days of tossing herbs in a plastic bag or cup of water only to find it wilted by the end of the week. With this handy device, you can keep all your favorite herbs fresh for up to 3 weeks. But what makes this herb saver so special? It’s all in the design.

The tall glass-encased interior is spacious enough for your biggest bundle of herbs, giving it the airflow it needs to stay fresh and flavorful. Do note though that this device is roomy, so be sure to measure your fridge before purchasing!

Perfect for parsley, cilantro, dill, and even asparagus, simply fill the BPA-free cup with water and you’re ready to go. What we especially love about this device is the easy access top handle. Other herb savers on the market can have hard-to-open snap lids, while the NOVART Herb Keeper just requires a gentle pull.

For best results, it is recommended to trim the stems of your herbs and to replace the water at least once a week.

Highly rated, real-life users can’t get enough of this affordable device. “OMG THIS THING IS AMAZING. I’m actually shocked how fresh my herbs (mostly cilantro) look. My cilantro consistently stays fresh for about 14-17 days without coloring or going limp,” one satisfied reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer stated, “I like keeping lots of herbs around for cooking but too often they go bad quickly, especially when you need them. I’ve tried glasses of water for the stems, cloth bags, aluminum foil wraps and just about everything people recommend and never got satisfactory results. I bought one of these to try and was pleasantly surprised. Italian parsley was still good after 3 weeks, cilantro after 2 weeks, thyme after nearly a month.”

Say goodbye to food waste and hello to more flavorful cooking, all thanks to the NOVART Herb Keeper (available at Amazon.com).

More From Suggest

This Herbal Tea Can Be Just As Effective As Medication For Managing Osteoarthritis Pain

Brew Coffee, Cold Brew, Tea, And Even Matcha On The Go With This Innovative Tool

6 Common Cooking Mistakes Ina Garten Says Home Chefs Need To Fix ASAP