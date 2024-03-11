Besar Nimani, Former Boxing Champion, Dead at 38 Following Restaurant Shooting

Besar Nimani, a former boxing champion, has reportedly passed away at the age of 38 after a restaurant shooting in Germany.

TMZ reports that Nimani was leaving the Bielefeld restaurant on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. when 10 shots were fired. It was revealed that at least some of the bullets struck the former boxer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, police revealed, “One or more perpetrators approached and shot the victim. [Besar Nimani] died at the scene due to the great wounds he received.”

Authorities are conducting a “major police operation” as they search for the person or persons responsible for the shooting. They have yet to confirm a motive or the identity of the suspects.

An eyewitness also recalled the incident to the German media outlet BILD. “I was sitting in the cafe De Lorenzo Galateria Italiana,” the eyewitness stated. “At that moment I heard shots. The police then surrounded everything. Either way, too bad the perpetrators [there were at least two of them, they ran away] are still running free. And what seems to me the worst of all is that something is happening in the beautiful and old city.”

TMZ further revealed that Besar Nimani was born in Kosovo in 1985 and fled to Germany in the late 90s during the Kosovo War. According to Box Rec, Nimani had 26 knockout wins and one knockout loss during his boxing career. He retired in 2019 following his last fight by TKO.

Nimani was also an IBF European Super Welterweight title holder.

Besar Nimani’s Brother Berat Announced His Passing by Social Media

Meanwhile, Besar Nimani brother’s Berat reportedly took to social media to pay tribute to the late boxer.

“My brother Besar Nimani was killed today in an ambush in Bielefeld, Germany,” Berat explained. “May God join us in heaven with them.”

He then wrote a special dedication to his late brother Besar. “I am proud of you, my soul has traditionally been taken by many, but no one has ever killed me. I love you.”

The latest act of violence happened a little over 10 years after Besar, Berat, and a friend, were involved in a disagreement at a Turkish restaurant near Bielefeld station.

The Daily Mail reported Berat hit someone on the head with a soda bottle. A pistol was drawn and fired. A total of five people were injured in the incident. Besar was among the injured. The perpetrator received an 18-month prison sentence for violating weapon laws.