All About Ben Shapiro’s Sister Abby, The Classically Trained Opera Singer And New Mom

Ben Shapiro is a well-known political commentator, frequently going viral for his takes on current events and social issues. However, what do we know about his sister, Abby Shapiro Roth?

Shapiro’s Opera Singer and Social Media Influencer Sister

Like her brother, Roth shares her life and thoughts online. She is a social media influencer, with a YouTube channel that boasts around 106,000 subscribers. Roth is also a classically trained opera singer.

Her love of music comes from her parents, who encouraged Roth and her siblings to pursue music. This makes sense; the Shapiro siblings’ father is a professional pianist, and the pair even shares a famously artistic cousin! Roth has even revealed that Shapiro can play the violin. Roth continued pursuing music in college, attending the University of Southern California and the Manhattan School of Music.

Roth began posting singing videos on YouTube, then expanded her content to include makeup tutorials and reaction videos. She eventually began uploading political and social commentary videos, including the now-famous “WHY I CAME OUT AS CONSERVATIVE” video.

She posts frequently, with videos that span topics like cooking, holiday traditions, fashion, and her thoughts on being a wife and mother. Roth even recently hit 100,000 subscribers, posting a photo of the plaque that YouTube sent in honor of the milestone.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! YouTube sent me a plaque and everything!” Roth wrote. “I know I’ve already said it, but reaching 100K was such a milestone for my channel and I am so grateful you all are here.”

The Roths’ New Baby

In addition to her social media career, Roth is also a new mom. She shares her son with her husband Jacob Roth. She and Jacob have been together since 2017 when a mutual friend introduced them. They got married the next year. Jacob, who attended the University of Virginia School of Law, is currently working as a staff attorney at Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization.

The couple welcomed their first child together in March of 2022. “Welcome to the world, Baby Boy Roth,” Roth captioned a photo of the newborn. “Born on March 19, 2022, Jacob and I love him with all our hearts!”

“P.S. Any photos we share of our son will be from the first week of his life,” her caption continued. “Other than that, he will be off social media. We also won’t be sharing his name publicly. Thank you all for your support and love throughout this pregnancy and motherhood journey!”

As she adds content about motherhood to her YouTube channel and Instagram account, it’s fair to assume that Roth’s audience can only go up from here—soon she’ll have an online presence to rival Shapiro’s!

