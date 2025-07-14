Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted Sitting Together at Red Sox Game

Proving to be the ultimate co-parents, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted sitting together at a recent Boston Red Sox game.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, the former couple was spotted at the Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays game at Fenway Park in Boston on Jul. 11 with their children, Seraphina and Samuel. Their eldest, Violet, was not at the game.

Affleck was wearing a green Red Sox hat while Garner was spotted donning a white-and-white striped shirt.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sitting front row at Fenway tonight! pic.twitter.com/paiaaZ55BU — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2025

NESN cameras caught the exes and their children sitting in the front row at Fenway Park.

“Great Red Sox family right there, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and their kids,” NESN commentator Dave O’Brien stated as the cameras focused on the family.

The Affleck/Garner family outing in Boston comes nearly a year after Ben Affleck’s second wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce. Lopez submitted her court documents on what would have been the second anniversary of her and Affleck’s wedding day.

No, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are Not Back Together

Despite the celebrity gossip, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are not currently getting back together. Garner, who ended her marriage with Affleck in 2018, is dating businessman John Miller.

The duo shared a kiss at a charity event in Los Angeles last month. In late 2024, sources close to the Deadpool vs Wolverine actress said she was “very happy with” her relationship.

“She sees [John] almost every day,” the insider told PEOPLE at the time. “Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure they spend time together as a family and include Ben.”

The source also said the kids enjoy spending time together. “Jen’s grateful that Ben’s doing well,” they noted. “They are friends, but that’s it.”

Another insider told the media outlet a few months earlier that Jennifer Garner and John Miller were “serious.”

“Their relationship is fun and easy-going,” they said. “She’s very happy.”





