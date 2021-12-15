Ben Affleck Getting Slammed For What He Said About Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is getting skewered by the public after a series of comments he made about his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Affleck said that he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if the two had stayed together.

Affleck: ‘I Was Trapped’

“Part of why I started drinking was that I was trapped,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’” Not exactly the most flattering thing to say about your ex-wife.

“[I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution … We had a marriage that didn’t work,” he continued. “This happens. She’s somebody I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

Many are criticizing Affleck for his comments; Garner, whom he shares three children with, also stuck by him through the depths of his alcoholism and helped him get sober. These public statements seem especially harsh when compared to comments he made in the past, while still married to Garner.

In his 2013 Oscar acceptance speech for Argo, Affleck called his marriage to Garner “work.” Some think that, with his past drinking and gambling problems, she should be the one complaining about hard work. Another heartbreaking facet to the break-up is Garner’s public comments about the split.

In an Vanity Fair interview after the couple’s split, Garner said, “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic…I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Affleck And Garner’s Relationship

However, it seems all is well between the pair now. Affleck has publicly moved on, stepping out with many women, including costar Ana de Armas and ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. Garner even joined Affleck and Lopez for Halloween, trick-or-treating with their children.

“Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween,” a source told People. “The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.”

