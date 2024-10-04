Ben Affleck Debuts Shocking New Look Following Jennifer Lopez Divorce

It seems newly single Ben Affleck is peacocking post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez, strutting to remind the ladies that he has vigor for days.

Videos by Suggest

The star, who was the bomb in Phantoms, was spotted Thursday taking a stroll in Santa Monica. However, many onlookers took note of Ben’s carefully groomed facial hair. It seems his lush, normally salt and pepper beard was dyed jet black. What a dynamo!

The 52-year-old opted for a business casual look for the outing. He donned a blue button-up shirt, black slacks, and dress shoes. Looking trim and fit along with his freshly dyed whiskers, Affleck seemed a decade younger. No doubt, ladies around Tinsel Town took notice of the very eligible bachelor.

Why Ben Affleck’s Dye Job May Not Be the Best Grooming Move Following His Divorce from Jennifer Lopez

It’s unclear whether Affleck’s grooming shake-up was for an acting role or simply to refresh his look following his split with Lopez.

However, Affleck’s jet-black face fuzz might be a fashion no-no. The male grooming gurus at Volt point out that most men’s beards have an array of different colors.

“Adding a single homogenous paste used to color your hair means that all those hairs will be colored uniformly,” they cautioned bearded men back in 2022. “The same shade, the same darkness, and the same color. This leads to what is unaffectionately known in the beard dye industry as a “shoe-polish” looking beard. Generally, not a good look.”

Hey, maybe Affleck is playing the late OxiClean spokesman, Billy Mays.

Of course, Affleck’s recent beard dye move coincides with his divorce from Lopez. The singer, 55, filed for divorce on August 20, marking the second anniversary of their lavish wedding in Georgia, following months of speculation about their separation.

Fans began to speculate about troubles with the star-crossed duo when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala alone in May despite being honored as a co-chair. Lopez later confirmed their separation, officially listing the date as April 26, 2024. She attributed the split to irreconcilable differences.

Lopez and Affleck have navigated a tumultuous relationship marked by past separations. The couple, whose engagement spanned from 2002 to 2004, reignited their romance in 2021, embracing their on-again, off-again history.