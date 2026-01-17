Beloved Writer/Director and ‘One Tree Hill’ Star Husband Secretly Ended Their Marriage

One Tree Hill fans… get ready to get your hopes up. One of the show’s hunky stars is back on the market.

Tyler Hilton addressed speculation about his marriage to writer/director Megan Park in a statement shared on Instagram on Jan. 16, confirming their split after 10 years together.

“A Life Update: I’ve never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I’ve seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity,” the 42-year-old, who played Chris Keller on the CW hit, wrote.

“Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage,” Hilton continued. “We continue to make the kids and co-parenting the priority. Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy.”

Park has not yet commented publicly on the split.

The former couple shares two children: son Benny, born in 2024, and daughter Winnie, born in February 2020, according to PEOPLE.

‘One Tree Hill’ alum Tyler Hilton and Megan Park back in 2009. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for US Weekly)

They had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in October. The pair first met while starring in the 2007 comedy-drama Charlie Bartlett.

The ‘One Tree Hill’ Star and His Wife Also Collaborated Behind the Scenes

Hilton and Park frequently collaborated, most recently on the 2024 film My Old Ass, written and directed by Park. Hilton composed the score while balancing the project with parenting his two children.

“We have a shorthand,” he revealed to PEOPLE about working with Park. “We understand a lot of the same things. I also know what she’s looking for, and she doesn’t have a musical vocabulary, so she’s like, ‘I kind of want it to feel like My Girl or like Casper or some kind of thing like that,’ and I just know what she’s talking about.”

At the time, the future looked bright for the former couple.

“She wants to use me on things moving forward on her other projects and stuff,” he continued. “I love scoring her stuff ’cause it keeps me home and not on the road.”