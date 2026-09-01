beloved-wildlife-host-reveals-engagement

Popular wildlife host and conservationist Maya Higa is getting married, recently making her engagement Instagram official.

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The Conservation Cast podcast host, who enjoys over 1.1 million followers on the streaming app Twitch, took to Instagram that she’d been proposed to with the majestic Alaskan wilderness as a backdrop.

The series of swoon-worthy shots kicked off with her longtime boyfriend (the mysterious and seemingly off social media Caleb) on bended knee as the 28-year-old Alveus Sanctuary founder reacts with pure shock and joy.

Of course, the post included a close-up of the engagement bling. However, the vessel for the ring was quite unique: something like a bejeweled ladybug.

“best surprise of my life & easiest yes of my life🏔️💍,” Higa wrote alongside the post.

Of course, Higa’s followers lavished gushed over the big engagement news.

“CONGRATS MAYA…INSANE POST CREDIT SCENE ❤️🙏🏻,” popular YouTuber FaZe Adapt wrote (the comment was liked by a staggering 23K Instagram denizens. “It should’ve been me,” another YouTuber, QTCinderella, joked (which, btw, also got over 20K likes).

“The ring box. The location. The gimp suit. Perfection. He knocked it out of the park,” yet another onlooker joked.

Maya Higa Returns to Social Media to Contrast Her Engagement Ring with Animal Dung

Being a content creator and social media influencer, Higa unsurprisingly returned with more creative shots to show off her engagement ring. She kicked off the post with a traditional shot of her and her beau posing in front of a disinterested bear as Higa held up her ring hand, grinning wide.

However, follow-up slides show the wildlife host’s hand (along with her shiny new engagement ring) contrasted with a bear footprint, her soon-to-be husband trying to enjoy a coffee and biscuit, shells, and a majestic water fall.

She ended the sweet post with her engagement ring hand hovering over what appeared to be animal dung.

“Wanted to show u guys a few more things in Alaska rq,” she captioned the Aug. 31 post.

Wildlife host Maya Higa at the 2025 Streamer Awards at The Wiltern on December 06, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Streamer Awards)

“You look so happy 🥹,” Irish YouTuber wrote in the comments section. “Maya is the last pic poop,” one fan wondered.

“You guys, when is she gonna show us the ring?!” another onlooker joked.