beloved-usf-basketball-coach-amir-abdur-rahim-dead-at-43

Amir Abdur-Rahim has died. The University of South Florida men’s basketball coach died due to complications of a medical procedure, the school said in a Thursday statement. He was 43.

Videos by Suggest

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” Michael Kelly, Vice President for Athletics, said. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation.”

“Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community,” Kelly added. “We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

USF President Rhea Law also spoke out. She remembered Abdur-Rahim as someone who “made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida.”

“In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” Law said. “Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

Amir Abdur-Rahim’s Coaching History

The Georgia-born coach previously held assistant positions at Murray State, Texas A&M, and University of Georgia. He landed the head job at Kennesaw State in 2019. At KSU, Abdur-Rahim lead the team to its first winning record as an NCAA Division I program. He also got the team their first ASUN conference titles in 2022-23.

Last year, Abdur-Rahim was named the 11th-ever head coach at USF. Following his first season, Abdur-Rahim was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. With a 25-8 record, Abdur-Rahim led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship. The team also had their first-ever top 25 ranking during the regular season.

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne Buchanan; daughters, Laila and Lana; and son, Aydin.