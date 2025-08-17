beloved-universal-studios-coaster-closes-forever-today

After 16 years of thrills, a fan favorite roller coaster is taking its final bow at Universal Studios Orlando on August 17.

Videos by Suggest

Universal initially revealed that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, affectionately known as “The Rip,” would be closing in December 2024. In early June, they confirmed the official closing date. This left thrill seekers with just 75 days to experience one final ride before the iconic attraction disappears forever.

According to PEOPLE, when it opened on August 19, 2009, the 161-foot-tall, 3,200-foot-long steel coaster was the largest X-car model coaster made by German manufacturer Maurer Sohne.

When passengers board the ride, they can choose one of five songs to play. The current (swan song) options are “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance, “Waterloo” by ABBA, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain, “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar, and “Sandstorm” by Darude.

Riders are secured by a lap bar before ascending vertically, lying on their backs. The ride then drops, reaching 65mph, completing a major loop and several coils.

Universal Orlando fans speculate a new thrill ride may replace the upcoming closure. Island of Adventure already features popular coasters like VelociCoaster, Hulk, and Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure.

Universal Studios Coaster Reportedly Suffered Major Gaffe the Day Before Closing

As Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit approached its finale, some final riders got more thrills than they bargained for yesterday…

“Apparently, it was stuck for at least 10 minutes,” one Reddit user claimed who saw the incident firsthand.

“I know this ride hasn’t gotten stuck at the lift hill in a long time, but it seems like a fitting send-off considering this ride is known for having other issues,” they added. “The fear of getting stuck at the lift hill and the roughness are major reasons I don’t go on this ride.”

“It was stuck the day before as well. But in the heat and at the top of the hill,” another user claimed in the comments.

Getting stuck on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s vertical ascent has reportedly become a common issue over the years. All Universal coasters have their thrills, but let’s face it—dangling at a near-vertical angle isn’t exactly the ride experience anyone signed up for.

“There is quite literally nothing universal could do to make it up to me if I got stuck there,” another Universal Studios fan wrote on Reddit. “I don’t think I’d remain conscious for very long. Literally one of my biggest fears.”