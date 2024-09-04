beloved-tv-host-tim-bowden-dead-at-87

Tim Bowden, a veteran television and radio host, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 87 on September 1. The beloved journalist was a fixture of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for decades.

After graduating from the University of Tasmania in 1960, Bowden moved to the UK, where he worked as a producer and radio interviewer for the BBC’s Pacific Service. However, he returned to Tasmania three years later and joined ABC. There he continued to build a lengthy and distinguished career.

Bowden went on to serve as a correspondent in both Asia and North America, reporting significant events that affected Australians in the region. After returning to production, he made history in 1969 by becoming the first executive producer of PM, a current affairs program on ABC Radio.

Vale Tim Bowden. Was fortunate enough to meet him once at a school event. Us ex-Hutchins Tasmanian Tims gotta stick together #RIPTimBowden pic.twitter.com/RJIIdJ5cHj — Tim McQueen (@McQueenTim) September 4, 2024

In 1975, he joined ABC’s Radio Drama and Features Department, later shifting his focus to documentary filmmaking. By the mid-eighties, Bowden established Radio National’s Social History Unit. There he hosted programs like Talking History and That’s History.

The veteran broadcaster also gained prominence as the host of Backchat, a popular TV show that aired from 1986 to 1994. On the program, he responded to letters from ABC viewers.

Ever since hearing about the sad demise of Tim Bowden I’ve had the Backchat theme going around my head and it’s starting to hurt pic.twitter.com/UbLyIvEZsS — Scott John (@Scott_John) September 3, 2024

In addition to his remarkable talent as a television star, Bowden was an accomplished author, having written 15 books.

Fans and Peers Pay Tribute to Tim Bowden

Of course, news of Tim Bowden’s passing was met with a flood of tributes from peers and fans alike.

David Anderson, the managing director of ABC, spearheaded the wave of tributes.

“[Bowden was] a storyteller whose curiosity for the world around him was valued by so many of our audiences,” he said.

“Tim was part of the generation of ABC journalists who brought those events and their meaning into Australian homes every night,” he added.

“Great sadness for all of us at The History Listen at the loss of Tim Bowden,” journalist Kirsti Melville wrote on X. “He founded Radio National’s Social History Unit which has morphed through various iterations to become what we are now. His legacy is profound. Much love to his family and friends, from the team.”

“Absolutely gutted at the news of Tim Bowden passing. I’m a big fan. Any episode of Backchat found is a good day for me,” a fan wrote on X.