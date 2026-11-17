Alison Haislip, best known for her co-hosting duties on Attack of the Show! and the first season of The Voice, is reflecting on her breast cancer journey.

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Haislip posted a lengthy Instagram caption accompanying a picture of her in the hospital before surgery.

“A year ago today was the scariest day of my life,” she began.

“It’s hard to pinpoint how exactly I feel a year after my double mastectomy. Relieved. Pissed. Overwhelmed. Grateful. All of it. Going through cancer treatment was absolutely the worst time of my life. But it also brought about some of the absolute best times.”

Since her cancer diagnosis, Haislip began hosting Big C Energy, a podcast where she talks to other well known people about their journeys with cancer.

The podcast recently won two Signal Awards, which she mentioned in her post.

“I wish cancer upon no one. But in the time since this surgery, I have had 3 other friends who have also gotten double mastectomies, and multiple other friends who have been diagnosed with various cancers. All between the ages of late 30s to early 50s. Then there are the countless people I’ve been connected with BECAUSE of their cancer diagnosis.”

She then implored those who were due for a mammogram and ultrasound to schedule them.

“But this goes for EVERYONE – trust your body to tell you when something is off and get it checked out. Cancer treatment sucks but it is also amazing because it keeps us alive. And it does that even more effectively the earlier something is detected,” she reminded anyone reading.

“Yes, getting diagnosed is scary. But if I can make it through what I made it through a year ago, so can you.”