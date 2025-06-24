Beloved Trainer Dies Suddenly During Production of MrBeast Video: What to Know About Tyler Wall

A well-known wellness coach passed away unexpectedly while filming a recently uploaded MrBeast video.

The impossibly popular YouTuber released a new video on Saturday called “Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,000!” The video follows his friend Majd, who takes on the challenge of losing 100 pounds in a year. 38-year-old trainer Tyler Wall passed away while helping with the weight loss challenge.

Wall’s passing was mourned by MrBeast, who wrote in the video caption that “his loss has left our hearts heavy with grief.” Khader, who was informed during filming of his trainer’s death, also expressed his sorrow in a heartbreaking moment in the video.

“Coach was side by side with me, and now he isn’t here,” Khader said in the video. “I can’t let him down. I did this for myself, and now I’m doing it for Coach.”

According to the Hartford Courant, Wall passed away in Greenville, North Carolina, where MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) has his multi-million dollar studio compound. It’s unclear if Wall, a longtime resident of Southington, Connecticut, had permanently moved to North Carolina or was there temporarily for filming. As mentioned in the 36-minute video, Wall reportedly passed away in his Greenville apartment.

Tyler Wall’s obituary notes that he passed away in February, but his cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. His sister, Kaitlyn Lindsay, also did not provide further details in her fundraiser, which raised over $27,000 to cover funeral expenses.

“Tyler was ASTONISHING. MAGNIFICENT. He was a loyal friend, with a true depth of love and passion for his people. You were his people,” the GoFundMe reads in part.

MrBeast Obtained Permission From Tyler Wall’s Family Before Posting His New Video

Meanwhile, the new video explains that the MrBeast team contacted Wall’s family to decide if the video should still be posted.

“With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence,” it reads.

Speculation about the circumstances of Wall’s death soon followed. According to his death certificate, obtained by Newsweek, the “MANNER OF DEATH” is listed as “Accident.”

In the section titled “IMMEDIATE CAUSE (Final disease or condition resulting in death),” the cause is listed as “Mitragynine Toxicity.”

Mitragynine is an indole-based alkaloid and the primary psychoactive compound found in the plant Mitragyna speciosa, better known as kratom.

Kratom is an herbal substance with opioid-like effects and a high risk of addiction. According to The Mayo Clinic, as cited by Newsweek, kratom can act as a stimulant in low doses and as a sedative in higher doses. However, it is considered unsafe and carries a significant risk of addiction.

The video about Wall and the news of his passing has been viewed over 111 million times, making it the top trending video on YouTube as of this writing.