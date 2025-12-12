Beloved Theme Park Closing After Decades in Business

A beloved theme park is closing its doors after decades in business. It’s bummer news for fans, especially those living in the Pacific Northwest.

Videos by Suggest

Wild Waves Theme Park announced that it will shut its doors for good. The theme park confirmed the upcoming 2026 operating season will be its last. The theme park will open again for the last time on May 23, 2026.

It then will close for the last time on November 1. It’s a bit of a bummer. The park has been open since 1977. However, in recent years, it has struggled to keep the lights on. The pandemic hurt the theme park, and it just never recovered to the same extent.

Theme Park To Close

“We are thankful for our guests, team members, and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends,” said Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks. “Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season.”

So that’s the bad news. But the good news is that the theme park is throwing one last wild ride. Wild Waves confirms that it will be open for one more year, giving parkgoers the chance to come and say goodbye.

Therefore, all previous group events, season passes, and other packages will be honored for the upcoming year. So if the park has to close then at least it’s not a surprise closing. Officials are giving families every chance to come say goodbye. Just book a flight to Oklahoma City and come on.

Jeff Stock of EPI Realty Holdings, Inc spoke out about the closing.

“We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area,” Stock said.

“Plans for the site are currently in preliminary stages, with goals beneficial to the city and surrounding areas. Additional details will be released as the project moves through planning and community review processes,” Stock added.