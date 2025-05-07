disney-announces-new-international-theme-park-and-resort

The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday that a new international theme park and resort is in the works.

Disney Parks shared the exciting news in a statement. “A whole new world awaits,” the post reads. Disney and The Miral Group have announced an agreement to create the seventh Disney theme park resort destination in Abu Dhabi.”

The statement further reveals that the new waterfront theme park and resort will be located on Yasi Island. Miral will build and operate the park in collaboration with Disney and Walt Disney Imagineering.

“As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion,” Robert Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, stated. “Blending contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.”

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, also shared, “Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing this future. The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. “

“What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination,” he continued. “An experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for the world.”

Disney and Its Imagineers Will Lead Creative Design of the New Theme Park

Meanwhile, Disney stated that it and its Imagineers will lead the creative design of the upcoming theme park.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” Iger explained. “An oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways.”

Iger also pointed out that the park will become a source of joy and inspiration for people in the region.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences, then said the upcoming resort destination is a “new frontier” in theme park development.

“Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio,” he continued. “The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways. This project will reach guests in a whole new part of the world, welcoming more families to experience Disney than ever before. Ultimately, it will be a celebration of what’s possible when creativity and progress come together.”

The theme park will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, dining, and retail experiences.