Beloved Tattoo Artist Stacey Nightingale Dies After Giving Birth to Third Child

A community is mourning the loss of Stacey Nightingale, a well-known Australian tattoo artist and young mother, who tragically died shortly after giving birth to her third child.

On Thursday, Nightingale’s family announced her passing to her 13,000 Instagram followers, leading to an outpouring of grief and condolences.

“It is with heartbreaking sadness I announce Stacey passed away on Wednesday, the 7th of May,” the post explained. “Stacey was a unique, beautiful beacon of light in this world who left such an impact on everyone she met.”

“She passed shortly after birthing her third child. She fought hard to stay with us but eventually transitioned to death,” the post continued. “Words cannot describe this loss for anyone that knew her, especially her family, fiancé, and 3 children.”

“We will honor Stacey in every way we can and always keep her spirit close.”

Nightingale, hailing from Montville on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, had shared her journey through her latest pregnancy on social media. In her final post, dated April 19, she described the experience as “such a blessing.”

“A blessing I didn’t know I needed. A blessing dressed up in challenge. A blessing I’m learning so much from,” she wrote.

“A blessing to metaphysically die and be reborn into a more whole version of my soul.”

A Fundraiser Has Been Established For Tattoo Artist Stacey Nightingale After Her Tragic Death

As of now, a fundraiser organized by Kellee Hollywood has already raised over $20,000 in donations.

“Stacey brought light wherever she went. Her laughter, strength, and deep wisdom touched the lives of many,” Hollywood wrote on the GoFundMe. “She walked this earth with purpose and grace, and her love continues to echo through her beautiful children and all those she held close.”

Hollywood explained the fundraiser was “dedicated to supporting Chris and her beautiful children in the wake of this profound loss.”

A spokesperson for the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health expressed their “sincerest condolences” to Nightingale’s family, according to a report by the Courier Mail.

“Sunshine Coast Health protects the privacy and confidentiality of patients and won’t provide further information on individual circumstances of care,” the hospital’s rep said.