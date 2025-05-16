Beloved ‘Survivor’ Star Jane Bright Dead at 71

Jane Bright, who became a breakout contestant on Survivor: Nicaragua, the 21st season of the show in 2010, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Ashley Hammett, Bright’s daughter, announced her mother’s death in a heartfelt Facebook post on Thursday. She shared that Bright’s body was found at her home in North Carolina.

“Today, Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff,” Ashley wrote in her post.

The cause of Bright’s death, along with additional details, has not been revealed. She was 71.

Jane Bright during the eighth episode of ‘Survivor: Nicaragua.’ (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Bright’s passing marks nearly 15 years since she appeared on the 21st season of the hit CBS competition show in 2010. A 56-year-old dog trainer from Jackson Springs, North Carolina, Bright had applied to the show 10 times before finally being cast. She began filming just months after losing her husband.

“Don always wanted me to do this,” Bright told Entertainment Weekly then. “He knew I was applying throughout the years. And because he’s not here? He is here, and I’m gonna tell you what, we’ve had pictures taken at my house, and I lost him and one of my show dogs about the same time, and their orbs show up in pictures, so I know they’re with me, honey.”

She secured sixth place out of a cast of 20, but Bright’s time on the reality competition left a lasting impression. Her charisma resonated with audiences, earning her the coveted fan favorite award, voted on by viewers, according to EW.

Fellow ‘Survivor’ Alums Pay Tribute to Jane Bright

After her passing, Survivor: Ghost Island alum Donathan Hurley shared his heartfelt response to the news.

“Lord, I sure did get my heart broken when I opened up Facebook after work!” Hurley wrote. “One of my favorite Survivor family members, as I call them all, has passed away. I loved Jane so much!!! This lady was a firecracker! Always ready to have a good time and a good laugh! RIP Jane.”

Jane Bright at the ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Finale and Reunion Party circa 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Two-time Survivor champion Sandra Diaz-Twine also raised a torch for Bright. “Rest in heavenly peace. Jane from Survivor Nicaragua,” she wrote on Instagram.