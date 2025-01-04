beloved-soul-singer-brenton-wood-dead-at-83

Soul singer Brenton Wood, best known for his hits “The Oogum Boogum Song” and “Gimme Little Sign,” has died at the age of 83. Wood peacefully passed away on Friday at his home in Moreno Valley, California, surrounded by family and friends, TMZ first reported.

An official cause of death has not been disclosed. However, his manager and assistant, Manny Gallegos, told The New York Post, “It just was his old age. He was 83 years old.”

“He went in his sleep peacefully. The love that he gave us, God took him the same way,” Gallegos added.

RIP Brenton Wood pic.twitter.com/mT2cNATrmi — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) January 4, 2025

Gallegos said that on Thursday, Woods asked him to share a message with his fans. “I might not be here for long,” Woods admitted to him.

“He said, ‘Catch you on the rebound,’” Gallegos shared with The Post.

“Catch You on the Rebound” was also the name of Wood’s final tour, which concluded on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2024. Shortly after, the singer’s health began to decline, and by May 2024, he was hospitalized.

Brenton Wood Endeared Himself to Generations of Music Fans with ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’

Born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, Louisiana, Wood was raised in San Pedro, California. He discovered his passion for piano at an early age, drawing inspiration from doo-wop legend Jesse Belvin and soul icon Sam Cooke. During his college years, the singer is said to have chosen a new name, inspired by the upscale Brentwood neighborhood in West Los Angeles.

“The Oogum Boogum Song” climbed to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967. That same year, he achieved even greater success with “Gimme Little Sign,” which soared to No. 9. Meanwhile, “Baby You Got It” also made its mark, reaching No. 34.

Brenton Wood wrote The Oogum Boogum song because he desperately needed a hit.



The meaning of the song was another way to say Abracadabra to those he believed were against him.



Rest in Power So Cal legend. pic.twitter.com/eg0R8U2WKt — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 3, 2025

In 1972, he founded his own label, Prophesy Records. Over the next five decades, he also continued to release music through his imprint, Mr Wood Records.

Meanwhile, over the years, “The Oogum Boogum Song” has reached new audiences through its inclusion in films and TV shows. The catchy tune was featured in The Umbrella Academy, Almost Famous, and Don’t Worry Darling. Similarly, his single “Great Big Bundle of Love” gained renewed attention when it was featured in the second season of Big Little Lies.

Wood was deeply committed to “giving back,” as highlighted on his website. He frequently performed at schools and community outreach events, dedicating his time to supporting at-risk youth across Southern California.