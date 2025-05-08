Beloved Singer-Songwriter Luigi Lopez Has Died

Renowned Italian singer and composer Luigi Lopez has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

The beloved musician died in his house in Civita Castellana, a commune in Italy Tuesday, May 6, per Italian outlet Viterbo Today.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 77.

Lopez was born in Rome on September 30, 1947, and began his career in the 1970s. Known for his artistic sensitivity, he collaborated with some of the most renowned names in Italian music. One of his biggest successes was “La voglia di sognare,” performed by Ornella Vanoni in 1974.

Lopez shared powerful artistic moments with Mia Martini, which led to the creation of the famous song “La nevicata del ’56.” This piece was performed at the 1990 Sanremo Festival and won the critics’ prize.

Throughout his career, Lopez also frequently collaborated with Carla Vistarini, resulting in notable songs like “La notte dei pensieri” for Michele Zarrillo, which won Sanremo Giovani in 1987, and “Mondo” for Riccardo Fogli, a winner at Festivalbar in 1976.

Luigi Lopez Also Gained International Fame

Lopez gained international recognition, including winning first prize at the World Popular Song Festival in Tokyo in 1982 with “Where Did We Go Wrong,” representing the United States.

He has also brought his talent to children’s entertainment, creating and performing the theme song “Pinocchio Why Not?” for the animated series The New Adventures of Pinocchio. The song has sold over a million copies and remains a beloved classic across generations.

In 2022, Lopez received the prestigious “Cartagine International Cultural Award” for music, honoring his significant contributions to both Italian and international musical culture.