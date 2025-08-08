Beloved Singer Injured in Skateboarding Accident

A pop singer was severely injured in a skateboarding accident, but he’s determined to keep the music alive.

30-year-old Christian singer Forrest Frank recently shared that he fractured his back in a skateboarding accident. Just days into his recovery, he’s already channeling the experience into writing a new song.

In an intense Instagram video, Frank is seen losing his balance while skateboarding along the edge of a winding sidewalk. Shirtless and without a helmet, the singer takes a hard fall, hitting his lower back on the pavement after tumbling onto the gravel and into nearby shrubs.

“Ouch. Are you okay, Daddy?” his young son asks in the footage. In a later part of the video, Frank appears wearing a neck brace as he receives treatment from a healthcare professional.

Frank shared a message on social media from his hospital bed on July 19. He captioned it, “dads, this is your sign to get off the stick,” and added several emojis. “It was just a casual session with my 2 year old so i didn’t even think to put a helmet on (hindsight is 20/20). thankful to God that it wasn’t any worse. Multiple fractures to L3 and L4. Will be laying in bed for a while….so sorry Grace.”

Singer Pens New Song While Recovering From Broken Back

Despite his recent injury, Frank is still making music. In another bedside video shared with his 5.9 million Instagram and TikTok followers, he revealed spending two and a half hours singing, playing guitar, and composing a new song on his MacBook.

The lyrics are a bit on the nose, but that’s okay considering the circumstances…

“God’s got my back,” the singer croons in the new track. “Even when I fall or get attacked, God’s got my back.”

“Talk about a Snap Back!” one fan gushed in the comments. “Yesterday he was gone, today he’s… back,” a second onlooker quipped. “That sounded awesome! You should run it… back,” a third jokester chimed in.

Meanwhile, Frank has become a prominent figure in the rapidly growing Christian music scene. Frank achieved his first solo breakthrough on the Billboard Hot 100 when his single “Your Way’s Better” debuted at No. 72. His debut album, Child of God, dominated the charts for 35 weeks following its release in July 2024. Its highly successful sequel, Child of God II, has held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart since its release in May.