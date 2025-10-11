beloved-singer-fede-dorcaz-fatally-shot-days-before-scheduled-tv-appearance

Argentine singer and former model Fede Dorcaz was shot and killed just days before his scheduled appearance on a Mexican dance competition show.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old was attacked during an attempted robbery in Mexico City on Thursday night. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after he left dance rehearsals to drive home.

The Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety reported that Dorcaz was shot in the neck while attempting to exit a road and died instantly.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify four male suspects seen fleeing the scene on motorcycles. No arrests have been reported so far.

Dorcaz was scheduled to appear in the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy, Mexico’s version of Strictly Come Dancing. The show was set to begin next week.

‘Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy’ Pays Tribute to Fede Dorcaz

Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy paid tribute to the late singer on social media.

“The HOY family mourns the sad passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz,” the show wrote on Instagram. “We share in the grief felt by his entire family, his parents, and his girlfriend, Mariana Avila.”

“Mariana and Fede were one of the couples scheduled to appear in the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy,” the show added. “Fede leaves a huge void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us forever. Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz.”

Born and raised in Argentina, Dorcaz moved to Spain with his family at age 13. Following a successful modeling career, he transitioned to Latin pop music. He went on to achieve hits in multiple countries with songs like ‘Cara Bonita’ and ‘Volver A Empezar’.

He lived in Mexico for the past three years, performing a series of sold-out shows across the country in 2024.