Beloved Singer Dies After ‘Fall From a Height’: Güllü Was 51

Gül Tut, the internationally beloved singer known as Güllü, has died.

The 51-year-old Turkish singer was killed on Friday after falling from the balcony of her sixth-floor home in Çınarcık, Yalova, according to journalist Hakan Kanburoğlu and CNN.

Her son, Tuğberk Yağız, confirmed the tragedy hours later in a social media post, forced to deny suicide rumors.

“I am posting this message to share sad news,” he wrote, per CNN. “The suicide reports circulating on social media are unfounded. I will share developments regarding the funeral here. May she rest in peace.”

Reports say that Güllü was sitting on the balcony with her daughter and a family friend around 3 a.m. when she suddenly felt unwell and fell, dying at the scene.

Police Launch Investigation Onto Güllü’s Tragic Death

The Yalova Governor’s Office released a statement confirming that the Emergency Call Center was alerted to a “fall from height” on Vali Akı Street in the Harmanlar Neighborhood and that officials were dispatched to the address.

“When officials arrived at the address, it was understood that the artist known as ‘Güllü,’ Gül Tut, fell from the window while having fun with her daughter and her daughter’s friend, and the health team’s examination revealed that she had passed away,” police stated.

“Following the instructions received from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation has been initiated by our Çınarcık District Police Department regarding the ‘fall from height’ incident,” the police’s statement confirmed.

Footage capturing the moments before and after Güllü’s tragic death was also shared by the Turkish outlet Sozcu. The footage shows the singer inside the house just before she went up to the terrace. Moments later, sounds of falling were heard, and her daughter and a friend ran out screaming.

Güllü was a prominent Turkish arabesque and fantasy music artist who released several successful albums.

Among her hits are “Şeyim Oldun,” “Sabah Olmadan,” “Ödüm Kopuyor,” “Değmezmiş Sana,” “Oyuncak Gibi,” “Acımıyorsan,” “Bendeki Sen,” and “Varlığın Yeter.”

Fans Mourn the Sudden Death of Güllü

Güllü’s funeral took place on Saturday after the noon prayer at Sultan 1 Mosque in Tuzla, Istanbul. She was laid to rest following the ceremony at Ahmet Mosque.

Meanwhile, one of the artist’s final Instagram posts featuring her song “September Time” is filled with mourning fans in the comments section.

“Singing a song called September time and then passing away in September… Rest in peace,” one fan wrote. “Oh, sister, our youth was spent listening to you. May your place be in heaven, God willing,” a second fan added.