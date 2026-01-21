Beloved Reality TV Show Judge Quits: ‘The Right Time to Step Back’

A beloved celebrity chef is hanging up their apron as a judge on a fan-favorite baking TV showdown.

Chef Prue Leith is stepping down as a judge on The Great British Baking Show, a decision she announced in a Wednesday Instagram post. Leith, who joined the show in Season 8, shared that she is now exiting the baking competition after last year’s Season 16.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” the 86-year-old wrote in the Instagram post. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years. I have genuinely loved it, and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison, and Noel, and the teams at Love Productions and Channel.”

Leith added that after judging over 400 challenges, it feels like “the right time” for her to step away. Her reasoning is pretty solid: “I’m 86 for goodness sake!”

“There’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,’ she added of her newfound spare time. Feeling “lucky” to have survived nine years of soggy bottoms, Leith added, “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have.”

Leith joined the competition in 2017, stepping in for original judge Mary Berry. She served alongside Paul Hollywood and host Noel Fielding, who also debuted that year. Comedian Alison Hammond eventually joined Fielding as co-host in 2023.

Fans and Colleagues Bid Farewell to Beloved Reality TV Judge as She Steps Back From The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Baking Show’s Instagram account also shared a post announcing the news.

“Our wonderful Prue has decided to step away from judging Bake Off,” the post’s caption began. “From joyful judging to colourful fits to accidental innuendoes, you are simply the best and will be so missed.”

“Please join us in wishing Prue the very best and thanking her for nine brilliant years in the Tent [heart emoji],” the post concluded.

“It’s been incredible working with you Prue, you are magnificent and we have had such a laugh, I will see you soon …. I’ll cook [heart emoji],” Hollywood wrote in the comments section.

“You have been incredible, Prue! I’m gonna miss our dame,” Hammond added.

“PRUE IS 86!? You would never know it!!! Enjoy retirement,” one top fan comment read.

Meanwhile, at least one fan wasn’t taking the news well, joking, “retirement denied. See you next season.”