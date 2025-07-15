Beloved Radio Personality Dies of Cancer: Tim Strachan Was 49

Tim Strachan, a former DeMatha High School quarterback and University of Maryland football radio analyst, has passed away.

DeMatha announced in a post on X that Strachan died on July 8 following a year-long battle with an unspecified cancer. He was 49.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Strachan '94, after battling cancer for over a year now. Tim was a great Stag. We will have much more on Tim and his legacy in the next few days. Rest in Peace brother.

Strachan, a standout football recruit, graduated in 1994 with a full scholarship to play at Penn State under legendary coach Joe Paterno. However, his promising athletic career took a tragic turn when a swimming accident just before his senior year of high school left him paralyzed. He was just 17.

Tim Strachan Overcame Tragedy and Led a Remarkable Life

“This is one of the best quarterbacks in the county at DeMatha, [and] he also played basketball for Morgan Wootten, which many people don’t know. [Strachan] was a pretty good basketball player, but football was his sport,” Joe Yasharoff, a former longtime local executive sports producer and friend of Strachan’s, told Washington DC ABC affiliate 7News.

“He survived, and not only survived, but made so much out of his life,” Yasharoff recalled of Strachan’s tragic accident. “[Strachan] went to Georgetown Law School, he coached at Maryland. He was part of the broadcast team at Maryland for 22 years.”

"I have never questioned God as to why I have been dealt a few bad hands. But I have questioned Him as to why I have met so many wonderful people in my life."



— Tim Strachan '94

March 2025 pic.twitter.com/df2lpSPKgL — DeMatha Catholic High School (@DeMathaCatholic) July 9, 2025

After earning his law degree, Strachan joined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). During this time, he married and started a family, raising three children—two daughters and a son.

“This is someone who is paralyzed from the neck down and always had a smile on his face,” Yasharoff told 7News. “He was such a good friend and had a wicked sense of humor. Just a special kid.”

“I’ll just always remember the things that he did after he got paralyzed. Not the things he did at DeMatha. Those didn’t matter. It’s what he did after the accident that mattered,” Yasharoff added.

The University of Maryland football program also paid tribute to Tim Strachan in a heartfelt post on X.

“Tim was an incredible motivational speaker that inspired all of us throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Tim’s family and friends,” the football program wrote.

"Tim was an incredible motivational speaker that inspired all of us throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Tim's family and friends," the football program wrote.

A funeral mass honoring Strachan will be held on July 22 in Kensington, Maryland, where he resided with his family.