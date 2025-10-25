Beloved Pop Singer Stepping Away From Performing ‘For the Foreseeable Future’

A pop singer is pausing her performing career to focus on other pursuits, 25 years after her debut album.

Nelly Furtado took to Instagram on Friday, explaining she is putting performing on hold “for the foreseeable future [to] pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life.”

Her post included two photos, the first showing her at 20 years old before performing at her “first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair.”

The second photo was a video of her performing in Berlin this summer, where she was “finally understanding what receiving flowers means” as the crowd shouted her name.

Reflecting on her first performance, the “Maneater” singer remembered buying the pink dress from a store called Original on Queen West in Toronto, along with sparkly platform shoes for the occasion.

“It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so actualized,” the 46-year-old wrote.

“25 years later, my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that,” Furtado stated, marking the 25th anniversary of her first album, Whoa, Nelly!

“So I never could have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover ‘old’ music in 2025!” the “Promiscuous Girl” singer explained.

She expressed gratitude for “so many people rediscovering” her music, describing it as “surreal and joyful.”

Furtado noted that witnessing her fans “up close” has “made me really believe in magic.”

“I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career,” the singer explained.

Nelly Furtado Also Wished Future Pop Singers ‘Many Years of Fruitful and Passionate Performance’

Furtado also thanked “anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows” as well as “those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true.”

“I also wish, to the new generation of artists, many years of fruitful and passionate performance,” she added.

Of course, fans jumped to the comments section of the bittersweet post to support Furtado.

“I feel like we just got you back recently after years away, and you’re leaving again!!! So happy for you but also saddd. Thank you for blessing us again,” one fan wrote.

“I will never forget buying this album at the Virgin Megastore in Times Square,” gossip blogger Perez Hilton added. “It was on sale! And then seeing you perform at Irving Plaza on your debut tour. You did I’m Like A Bird TWICE! As you should! Love you! Nelstar forever!!”

“Your music has been part of my life for so long — since I was 13, and now I’m 37! This makes me so sad, but I’m also so grateful and happy for everything you’ve shared with us,” yet another fan chimed in.

There might be hope for more material from the singer in the future, however. Even though she’s stepping away from performing, Furtado emphasized her identity as an artist, stating in her post, “I’ll identify as a songwriter forever.”