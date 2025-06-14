beloved-pop-singer-announces-surprise-concert-after-bonnaroo-cancellation

Bonnaroo got rained out, but a major pop star is swooping in to save the day with a surprise show—turns out, the forecast now calls… for music.

Videos by Suggest

Nashville venue Brooklyn Bowl announced a Sunday night show featuring British singer Natasha Bedingfield after the popular music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, abruptly canceled this weekend’s events due to severe weather.

Bedingfield was actually part of Bonnaroo’s Sunday lineup before they decided the cancel.

“ON SALE NOW” @natashabedingfield is bringing more of The Farm to the Bowl TOMORROW NIGHT (SUN, JUN 14)! Tix available now on our website,” the venue wrote in their announcement.

Saturday night, the Brooklyn Bowl is also capitalizing on the festival pulling the plug.

Remi Wolf, who was also set to play at “The Farm” Sunday, is playing a show dubbed the “Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Jam.” As of this writing, the show is sold out.

Bummed Bonnaroo fans were stoked about the Nashville venue coming to the rescue.

“ty, Brooklyn Bowl, for saving this weekend,” one fan wrote in the comments to the announcement of Bedingfield’s show. “Me crying because I finally get to go to a show that got moved. Thank you, thank you, thank you, you saved the weekend,” another fan echoed.

Bonnaroo Organizers Call Canceling the Festival the ‘Safest Decision’

The event started on Thursday at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, and was set to run through Sunday. However, only one headliner, Luke Combs, performed before the festival was canceled.

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” the music festival explained in an Instagram post. “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

Meanwhile, another Nashville venue is stepping in to scoop up business in the wake of Bonnaroo getting axed. The Pinnacle announced a Saturday night show with a slew of acts that were scheduled for Bonnaroo, including Atliens, Blookah, and Levity.

Bonnaroo will refund all one-day tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets. Meanwhile, four-day ticket holders with camping will get a 75% refund.