Beloved Meteorologist Geoff Fox Has Died

Longtime meteorologist Geoff Fox has passed away, leaving generations of news viewers mourning.

His wife, Helaine, shared the news of his death following a battle with pancreatic cancer on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“I’m sorry to say Geoff lost his battle last night and passed away in his sleep,” she began. “All the thoughts, prayers, and memories you posted kept Geoff going these past few months. He really was grateful for the connection he shared with all of you.”

“As public of a life he lived, his wish was to be cremated with no fanfare,” she added of the veteran Connecticut broadcaster. “I will honor his wish. Though it will be impossible to answer everyone’s posts, I promise to read each and every one of them. Thank you for loving Geoff. He really loved all of you, too.”

Geoff Fox was 75.

Fox started his 30-year career at WTNH in 1984, becoming a familiar face on local news. He also had stints at Fox 61 and made guest appearances on Good Morning America. After leaving WTNH in 2011, he moved to California and broadcast remotely for a Nebraska station from a home studio he built in his garage.

Fox was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. However, in 2017, he was informed there was no evidence of the disease. He told WNTH that he underwent invasive surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. “There were times during this when I thought that I was gonna die,” he explained then. “I was originally scared of all the operations and procedures that I had to have.”

“It made me realize how happy I was,” Fox added. “Isn’t that weird? Here I was, maybe gonna die — probably gonna die — and all I could think of was, ’You know? My life is pretty good.’ ”

Geoff Fox Revealed His Cancer Had Returned in September

In September, he announced on social media that his cancer had returned, opting for home hospice care to manage his pain.

However, the broadcaster stayed busy in his final weeks.

From his home studio, Fox had shared updates on his treatment and discussed weather events, such as Hurricane Melissa. His final update on his condition, posted to his Facebook page on October 27, stated he was very weak but mostly pain-free.

Meanwhile, Fox’s fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the veteran meteorologist.

“Rest easy, Geoff,” one longtime viewer wrote on X. “Thanks for being the weather voice for an entire generation of us in Southern CT.”

“Sadly,@geofffox passed away last night in his sleep after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer,” filmmaker Chris Bryant wrote on X. “Growing up watching him on @WTNH giving us the local weather (+ snow day info!), he was one of the greats. As an adult, I got to know him, and he was as sweet as you’d expect.”